Douglas Clair Miller
Douglas Clair Miller, "Doug", passed away at the Montana Veterans Home on December 5, 2019. He was born on April 14, 1947 to Sylvia and Kenneth Claire Miller, one day before his mother's birthday. He was born in China where his father was an executive for the Chase Manhattan Bank. They moved for a very short time to Victoria, Canada where his sister Veronica was born. The family then moved to Tokyo, Japan. Doug grew up in Asia and learned conversational Japanese and how to cook authentic Japanese cuisine. He went to high school briefly before enlisting in the Army, where he earned his GED.
In the Army Doug served as an artillery man in the Vietnam War. He loaded and fired cannons, serving for four years before being honorably discharged. He worked odd jobs for two years before enlisting in the Air Force, serving for 16 years in Seattle and then at Malstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Montana. Doug's assignment was to guard nuclear weapons. After his military career was over, Doug eventually completed his CNA certificate and worked in retirement homes in the Great Falls area until he could no longer work due to health issues.
Doug was a lifelong bachelor. He loved living in Montana and often enjoyed the beautiful scenery in frequent RV trips.
Doug moved to the Montana Veterans Home in 2016. He enjoyed going out to lunch at Backslope Brewery for a beer and a burger in his favorite possession- his motorized wheelchair. He recently mastered the internet and Amazon, and had a great time ordering snacks and knick knacks from all over the world. Doug loved to visit the animal farm next to the Montana Veterans Home and kept a bird feeder outside his window. Doug was known to his caretakers as a discerning, but incredibly kind patient, and he will be missed very much. His wishes will be honored by placing his remains at the Montana Veterans Home Cemetery in Columbia Falls. Columbia Mortuary is caring for the family.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019