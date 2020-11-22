Douglas H. Allen
Great Falls - Douglas Harold Allen, 86, of Great Falls, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Highland Cemetery.
Douglas was born on July 21, 1934, to Harold and Grace (Dudley) Allen. He graduated from high school and went to work for Mountain Bell Telephone. He was a member of Big Sky Baptist Church.
He is survived by his daughter, Jackie (Damon) Patton of Coosada, AL; son, Stan (Robin) Allen of Benton, AR; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren with another great-grandchild due in January.
Douglas was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne; parents, Harold and Grace; and brother, Willis Allen. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com
.