Douglas H. Miller
Great Falls - Douglas "Uncle Fido" Miller, 59 of Great Falls passed away on December 14, 2019. A public viewing for Doug Miller will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Schnider Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A celebration of life will be held after the holidays.
Doug was born on September 13, 1960, to Howard and Corine Miller in Great Falls. He attended Charles M. Russell High School and after graduation joined the Montana National Guard SST and received two Masters Degrees from the College of Great Falls.
He married Carolyn Knupfer in June of 1983.
He was involved in many jobs assisting his community. He worked for Cascade County, Aware, and at the time of his passing he was working for the State of Montana as a child protective services supervisor with DFS.
Doug loved the outdoors and spent a lot of time hunting, camping, fishing, and remodeling. But above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and beloved grandchildren, especially "Peanut" (Bristol) and "George" (Emmalyn)
Doug was preceded in death by his parents; special Uncle, Lee Miller; and cousin Greg Weninger.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn of Great Falls; daughters, Nicole (Stephen) Nunez of Florida and Becky Amaral-Miller (Tommy Bush) of Great Falls; brother Timothy Miller; grandchildren, Samantha Williams, Emily Nunez, Emmalyn Edwards-Bush, Bristol Bush, Aaron Edwards, Taylar Bush, Lelind Bush and Blaise Varty; several cousins; Uncle Gary and Aunt Diane Kropp, Aunt Terry Miller, Aunt Ann Miller; and many nephews.
The family requests that memorial contributions be sent to The Dandelion Foundation (P.O. Box 775, Great Falls, MT 59403) or to The Children's Receiving Home (1300 6th Street NW Great Falls, MT 59404).
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019