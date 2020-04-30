|
|
Douglas J. Vance
Douglas left for Heaven on April 22, 2020. He was born in Harman WV on Nov 25, 1953, the PERFECT son of Snowden L. Jr and Virginia Vance. Doug was a wonderful son, brother, husband and father. His death leaves a huge hole in the hearts of those who love him. He spent his growing years in Whitmer WV. He went to school in Elkins WV and was also an Eagle Scout. He graduated from the Davis and Elkins College and went into the Air Force as a Medical Service Officer. He served at Wright Patterson, AFB, OH, Ellsworth AFB, SD, Brooks AFB, TX, RAF Lakenheath AB, UK, Zweibrucken AB GE, and Bolling AFB, DC. He served as a Squadron Commander, Medical Resource Officer, Hospital Administrator and the Air Force Surgeon Generals Office. He received 3 Meritiorious Service Medals, 2 Air Force Accommodation Medals and was named Officer of the Year. He retired after 20 years service and after the Service, he worked as a Ski Lift Operator at Showdown, a Car Salesman at Bison Ford and with USDA dealing with the Indian tribes in Denver.
While Doug excelled in everything he did, his real calling was in being the cornerstone for his family. He was so proud of his kids, Candice when she joined the Marines and the Aurora Police Department, Joe for being the "Go-To" IT guy for the Great Falls Public School and our son of our heart, Danny for joining the Secret Service. He loved his grandkids to the moon and back and was so happy to see what wonderful parents our kids are. He was a generous and caring man who was greatly loved by his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Frances McLaughlin, brother Steven Vance, his FIL Joe N. Almanza and his SIL Patricia Almanza.
While he was a strong man, the Dementia and the COVID-19 were a combination to powerful to overcome. He is survived by his wife of 38 years Gloria Vance (his moon and stars) Fishers, IN, daughter and son of our heart, Candice (Danny) Iovine, Fishers IN, Son Joe Vance Great Falls MT, Brother Greg (Linda) Vance Weston WV, MIL Feliz Almanza Fishers IN, SIL Alice (Larry Breitenbach) Almanza, BILs Joe (Dee) Almanza and Richard Almanza all of Great Falls, MT, Grandchildren Aiden, Arrianna, Grace and Dean and his many Aunts, Uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. In keeping with his wishes and due to current climate limitations, there will be a private family service later in the year.
Mientras, Mi Amor, yo no puedo ir contigo ahora, volveré a estar contigo algún día. Te Amar, mi corazón, ahora y para siempre.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020