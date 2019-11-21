Services
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Atkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Jay (Flesch) Atkinson


1979 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas Jay (Flesch) Atkinson Obituary
Douglas Jay Atkinson (Flesch)

Great Falls - Douglas Jay Atkinson (Flesch), 40, of Great Falls, passed away on November 19, 2019. A memorial service will take place at O'Connor Memorial Chapel on Monday, November 25, 2019, at 1:00 p.m.

Douglas was born on August 31, 1979, in Great Falls to Harold Eugene and Bonita Flesch. He graduated from Great Falls High School, and enjoyed fishing.

Douglas is survived by his mother, Bonita Blatter, and stepfather, Mikell Blatter; son, Julian Michael Atkinson; sisters, Tina (Ryan) Smith and Rachael (Seth) Huguelet; brothers, Raymond Rioux, Chad Atkinson, Brandon Flesch, and Charles Jackson; and grandmother, Georgiana Ruth Atkinson. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Flesch; and grandfather, Darrell Eugene Atkinson.

Condolences for the family may be shared at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -