Douglas Jay Atkinson (Flesch)
Great Falls - Douglas Jay Atkinson (Flesch), 40, of Great Falls, passed away on November 19, 2019. A memorial service will take place at O'Connor Memorial Chapel on Monday, November 25, 2019, at 1:00 p.m.
Douglas was born on August 31, 1979, in Great Falls to Harold Eugene and Bonita Flesch. He graduated from Great Falls High School, and enjoyed fishing.
Douglas is survived by his mother, Bonita Blatter, and stepfather, Mikell Blatter; son, Julian Michael Atkinson; sisters, Tina (Ryan) Smith and Rachael (Seth) Huguelet; brothers, Raymond Rioux, Chad Atkinson, Brandon Flesch, and Charles Jackson; and grandmother, Georgiana Ruth Atkinson. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Flesch; and grandfather, Darrell Eugene Atkinson.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019