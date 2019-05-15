|
Douglas Leroy Clark
Great Falls - Douglas Leroy Clark, 74, Great Falls, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held this Thursday, May 16th at 1:00 PM at the First Baptist Church, 751 N. Marias Ave, Shelby, MT.
Born February 17, 1945 in Shelby, MT to Toney D. and Edna M. Adams Clark, Doug graduated from Toole County High School and attended Bellevue Community College in Washington. He joined the military, serving in the Navy, Marines and Coast Guard, completing Corpsman School in Quantico, Virginia and served 13 straight months on the front lines during the Vietnam War.
Doug married Gail Haugland in Fort Benton, MT in 1969. He worked the family farm prior to his service, returning as a disabled veteran, but found work at Eddy's Bakery. He was a member of the VFW and Sons of Norway. He was a religious man and enjoyed remodeling and dog training.
Survivors include his loving wife, Gail; son, Lee Clark of Independence, KY; sisters, Nancy Clark of Great Falls and Lois Migneault of Shelby; brothers, Richard Clark, David Clark and George Clark all of Shelby and Jerry Clark of North Carolina; six grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Heather Clark, Angela Clark and Kathleen Clark.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 15, 2019