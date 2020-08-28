Duane Donald Golie
Great Falls - Duane Donald Golie, 69, passed away August 14, 2020, in the early hours at his home. He was born on June 12, 1951, in Great Falls, MT to Marian Guza and Donald Golie. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. Duane married Charlyne Chandler in 1977. They had 3 children, Michael, Sarah, and Elizabeth.
Duane loved going on back road adventures with his loyal companion, Rocky, reading books on history or getting lost in mystery novels. He also has a passion for tying intricate fly fishing flies that have made it around the world and helped break records. He also had a voice to remember and enjoyed debuting his favorite singers and songs at karaoke. Duane worked for the City of Great Falls as an operator and foreman until he retired in 2008.
Duane is remembered as a loving father, remarkable fisherman, avid coin collector, dedicated handyman, and passionate man with the heart of gold.Duane was preceded in death by his parents, Marian Guza and Donald Golie; brother, Gerald Golie; and wife, Charlyne Golie. Duane is survived by son, Michael (Carlee Klimas) Golie; daughters, Sarah (Sean) Ibsen, Elizabeth Stelling; brother, George Golie; 3 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
Condolences can be sent care of Schnider Funeral Home (1510 13th St. S.) to be forwarded to the family home or you may share online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
