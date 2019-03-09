|
|
Duane Eldridge Burnaby
Great Falls - Duane Eldridge Burnaby, 84 of Great Falls, passed away March 6, 2019. O'Connor Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Celebration of life and prayer service is scheduled for Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus.
Duane was born April 28, 1934 in Seattle, Washington to Louis Burnaby and Gladys Baker. He received his high school diploma and served in the U.S. Navy. Duane worked as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service.
Duane enjoyed attending the activities of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, reading, and building model airplanes.
Duane is survived by daughters Cindy Burnaby Hegland (John), Michele McKinlay Clark (John), and Kathleen Burnaby Farrell (Dave); sons Kelly (Christina) Burnaby and Michael McKinlay; sisters Lori Neville Novotny (Chris), and Patty Neville Gough; brothers Larry (Ann) Neville and Charles "Chuck" Burnaby; 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents and wife Lila MacGowan Burnaby.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations can be made to Grace Home for Veterans or Great Falls Humane Society.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 9, 2019