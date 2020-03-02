Services
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel
1410 13th Street South
Duane F. Philipps


1938 - 2020
Duane F. Philipps Obituary
Duane F. Philipps

Great Falls - Duane Francis Philipps, 81, passed away in Great Falls on February 29, 2020.

Duane was born on March 11, 1938, in Conrad, Montana where he grew up farming, hunting and fishing. He was the son of Frank and Leona Philipps. He lost his mother at a young age and then gained his stepmother, Josephine.

He married Karen Carlson on November 11, 1967.

He served in the United States Army for several years and spent most of his working life as a meat cutter, most of which was with Buttrey Foods. In his retirement years, he enjoyed driving a pilot truck for Torgerson's equipment in Great Falls.

Duane is survived by his wife, Karen and their fuzzy "son," Tanner; daughters, Kerrie (Tim) Simmonds and Robbi (Dave) Delaney; granddaughter, Lexi Simmonds; grandson, Ryan (Kelsey) Boxberger; great-grandson, Carson; great-granddaughter, Lainey; grandson, Matthew (Tera) Delaney; great-grandson, Brian; brothers, John (JoAnn) Ader and Ben (Mary Jo) Philipps; sister, Sara Tjaden; and special friend, Chad Watson.

He was preceded in death by his father; mother; stepmother, Josephine; sisters, Delores Ledderer and Marilyn Biallas; and his stepbrother, Ted Ader.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 2 to Mar. 6, 2020
