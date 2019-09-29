|
Duane Knox
Sand Coulee - Duane Knox, 92, of Sand-Coulee, MT, was welcomed into God's waiting arms on September 23, 2019.
The funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church, 1300 Ferguson Drive, Great Falls, MT at 11:00 a.m. with visitation at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery.
Duane was born in Denton, MT, on April 30, 1927. Family lore has it that his mother, Nella, was transported to the hospital in a horse drawn wagon. Duane graduated from Simms High School, after which he joined the Army. He was stationed in Puerto Rico and worked in communications. He met and married Elaine Fluegel, a schoolteacher, to whom he was married for 69 years. Initially, Duane and Elaine moved to the Fairfield Bench to farm with Duane's father, Gilbert, but later moved to the Tiger Butte area where they farmed for 50 plus years. Duane and Elaine had four children, Robin Morgan, Laurie Knox, Steven Duane Knox and Becky Marshall; and two grandsons, Eric Morgan and Sage Kerkes.
Duane was a quiet, unassuming individual but given his concern for his children's education, he stepped out of his comfort zone and ran for and won a seat on the Centerville School Board where he served for a number of years.
In addition to farming, Duane enjoyed gardening, fishing, restoration of his 36 Ford Coupe, and was an awesome pinochle partner. He was a member of the Elks, the Masons, the Skunk Wagon Car Club, and Faith Lutheran Church.
Duane is survived by his wife, Elaine; daughters, Robin, Laurie and Becky; grandsons, Eric (Kelly) Morgan and Sage Kerkes; sons-in law, Michael Morgan, Russell Kerkes and Michael Marshall; brother and sister-in-law Bill and Alice Fluegel; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Duane was preceded in death by his son, Steven Knox; mother and father, Nella and Gilbert Knox; brother, Owen Knox; and sisters, Kay Greer and Joyce Magnuson.The family would like to thank the staff of The Timbers at Grandview for the superb care they provided to Duane, and continue to provide for Elaine. It was a comfort to know they were/are in such a compassionate and professional place.
