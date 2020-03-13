|
Duane "Dewy" Zeier
Great Falls - Great Falls- Duane "Dewy" Zeier, age 56, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on March 10, 2020 from complications of a brain injury. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Croxford Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Croxford Funeral Home. A reception will follow at Little's Lanes Bowling Alley.
Duane was born on June 28, 1963 to Laura (Upton) and Edward Zeier in Anaconda, MT. He was raised in both Anaconda, MT and Great Falls, MT. Duane graduated from Anaconda High School in 1981 as the valedictorian of his class. He went on to graduate from Montana State University with a bachelor's degree in computer science and data processing. After completing his degree, he moved back to Great Falls. Duane worked at several bowling alleys in Montana during his career. Most recently, Duane worked for Innovative Postal Services for 12 years.
Duane had an intense love of bowling and was one of the most competitive bowlers in Montana. His love of the sport began in his elementary school years. In his bowling career, he had eight perfect 300 games, eight 800 series, and carried an average of 234. He found many wonderful friends through his time bowling. He considered many of them to be family and could often be found drinking a Miller Lite with them in the bar at Little's Lanes.
Duane adored spending time with his family having barbecues, camping, and just generally enjoying their company. Whenever a big family celebration was planned, he would excitedly start planning what food dish to bring. He was known for his 7-layer salad and always bringing the Chips Ahoy. He also loved planting flowers and going to the Flower Farm each spring. His favorite flowers were always the bright and bold colored ones and he enjoyed showing his beautiful flower beds to anyone who stopped by to visit him.
In November of 2015, Duane suffered a massive stroke. For the last 4 years, he struggled but battled through the effects of the stroke. His family and friends are sad he had to leave but also find joy in the fact that he is no longer in pain. He is up in heaven bowling perfectly, undoubtedly.
Survivors include his parents and stepparents, Laura and Lester Stone and Edward and Valarie Zeier. He is also survived by three sisters, Renee Zeier, Sally (Tim) Callery, and Lisa (Andy) Schultz. He also has several nieces and nephews who he is survived by, including Kristin (Jim) Soldano, Sean (Cassie) Carney, Lyndsey (Jake) Jourdonnais, Lauren (Joe) Perry, Logan Callery, and Riley Callery.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Edwin and Frances Zeier and Mary and Douglas Upton.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Benefis Foundation Peace Hospice in memorium of Duane. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020