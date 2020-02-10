|
Dustin Stengrimson
Vaughn - Dustin Nels Stengrimson (26) passed away on February 4, 2020. A private family service was held.
Dustin was born in Great Falls on April 19, 1993 to Terry and Jodi (Bachmeier) Stengrimson. He was raised on the Fairfield bench and made his living there as a farmer and rancher. In 2011 Dustin graduated from Power High School, where he was an accomplished wrestler, going to State several times. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Some of his fondest memories were sharing these adventures with friends and family.
Dustin is survived by his parents, Terry and Jodi Stengrimson; sister, Nicole (Elijah) Anderson; brothers, Levi (Ceder) and Jeremy (Cristy) Stengrimson; grandfather, Phillip Bachmeier; grandmother, Irene Stengrimson; nieces, Hannah Anderson, Amara, and Jordyn Stengrimson; and nephews, Ezra Anderson, Trey, Terrance, and Tatem Stengrimson.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Don Stengrimson; grandmother, Bertha Bachmeier; aunt, Laura Bachmeier; and uncle, Dan Martello.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Feb. 10, 2020