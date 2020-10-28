1/1
DuWain Darrel Campbell
DuWain Darrel Campbell

Great Falls - DuWain Campbell went on to his heavenly reward on October 26, 2020. He was born on October 29, 1933 in Bell Center Wisconsin at the family home. He was the last of 8 siblings born to Harvey and Anna Campbell. Having been raised on a dairy farm, he learned how to work hard.

He met his sweetheart, Joan Rogers, in 1951 while visiting his brother in Conrad, Montana. They were married on June 4, 1953. They had four boys, Allan, James, Joseph, and Terry. DuWain worked in the construction industry for Baltrusch Construction, Hilde Construction, and United Materials.

DuWain liked to hunt and fish, and build things with his welder. He loved his Lord and Savior Jesus. Jesus was who he lived for. If there was a project at the church, he was the first to be there to do whatever needed to be done.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers and sisters; son, Allan; and his wife, Patty. He is survived by his wife, Joan; sons, Jim (Leanna), Joe (Merrilee), and Terry (Carolyn); 9 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be at Northwest Family Fellowship (300 23rd Ave NE) at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
