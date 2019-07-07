|
DuWain Kautzman
Great Falls - On July 3, 2019, DuWain Kautzman, beloved husband and father, passed away at age 65 after a long battle with injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
He was born to Harry and Monica Kautzman in Hazen, North Dakota. They moved to Vaughn, Montana in 1958 where he made his home. He married Danaun T. May and raised 4 daughters.
DuWain worked as a ranch hand in his early years. He then moved on to Custom Cutting and made his career as a proud member of Montana Teamsters driving truck.
He enjoyed spending time with his "girls;" wife, Danaun, his daughters and granddaughters. He loved taking them agate hunting, fishing and loved sharing his passion of drag racing with them. As a hobby, he enjoyed bringing life and power back to broken down Mustangs and teaching his girls how to respect it.
He taught those he loved to be proud of their accomplishments, no matter how big or small. He taught them to be giving, even when you have little to give. He was the one person that people came to when they needed help and he was always willing to lend that helping hand.
DuWain is survived by his wife, Danaun; his daughters, Rhonda (Joe) Beard, Angela Nesbitt and Michelle (Scott) Kram; his granddaughters, Alexsys (Kaleb) Larson, Joie (Sean Taylor) Beard, Hope Nesbitt, Ali Nesbitt, Sophia Kram and Nora Kram; his great-grandson, Kayden Larson; great-granddaughters, Olivia and Presley Larson; his brothers, Andy (Kathy) and Jerome; sisters, Elly and Sandra; along with several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harry; his mother, Monica; his daughter Lynde; and his brother Larry.
There will be a viewing on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.at O'Connor Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will at O'Connor Memorial Chapel at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Condolences may be posted at www. OConnorFuneralHome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 7, 2019