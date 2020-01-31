|
Earl Clark
Choteau - Earl Clark passed away at his home outside Choteau MT on Jan 24 surrounded by his children. He was born in Kearney, Nebraska to Kenneth Riley and Lola Fay (Mishler) Clark on May 27, 1937. He was the third of four children: Marvin, Virginia, Earl and Barbara. The family moved to California when Earl was 6 years old, with a short stay in Harbor City of Los Angeles before settling south in Tustin. Earl met Rosie Harrison at Tustin Grammar School and married on Aug. 8, 1958 after her high school graduation. Three children: Lane, Shelly and Gail followed in the next four years to complete the family. Earl worked a variety of jobs over those years and settled into the carpentry trade working with his father and uncles. He and Rosie loved the outdoors, and raised their children in Orange County, where the whole family grew to love camping, fishing, and raising all sorts of animals and game birds. Spending time with family and friends are some of the kid's greatest family memories. In 1973, Earl was inspired to leave California for Oregon, to join a Carpentry business with some of his buddies. He packed up the family and headed out on a road trip with the goal of ending in Oregon. One of the stops heading North, was in Fairfield MT to visit Aunt Ginger and Uncle Jim Gray. Earl and Rosie decided to stay, bought Egger's Fix-It Shop and reopened as Country Rose Antiques in May of 1973. Earl refinished furniture, making the old look brand new. He was an accomplished finish carpenter and taught his children to never cut corners. "If you're going to do a job, do it right the first time!" Earl and Rosie moved from Fairfield in 1991 to Eastham Junction between Fairfield and Choteau, and relocated the store to this location. They spent many years traveling to antique shows, making a network of friends and dealers throughout the Northwest. They were very successful and well liked. Rosie passed away in 2005 and Earl continued to run the store until 2016. Earl loved stream fishing and fostered in his children and grandchildren love for the mountains, outdoors and camping. He was a member of the Southwest Carpenters Union and the Weapons Collector's Society of MT. Earl is survived by his three children; Lane and Sue Clark of Fairfield, Shelly Coe of Newport Beach CA, and Gail and Dado Genger of Augusta. He has eight grandchildren and 14 +1 great grandchildren. His "Sis" Barbara Moore lives in San Antonio, Texas. Earl was preceded in death by his wife Rosie, his parents, brother Marvin and sister Virginia. Services will be provided by Gorder-Jensen Funeral Home in Choteau at that location on Feb. 8th, at 11:00 am. There will be a gathering at Earl's house after the service for any that would like to attend. Condolences may be left on-line at www.gorderjensenfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020