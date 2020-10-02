Earl Eli Foss
Great Falls - Earl Eli Foss, 91, passed away on September 30, 2020. Earl was born to Anna and Peder Foss, delivered into this world by his older sister, Myrtle Omang in Scobey, MT. Most of Earl's formative years were spent on the Hi-line of Montana between Scobey and Saco.
Earl left Montana in 1943 looking for work in the apple orchards of Washington only to realize he was not destined to be an apple picker. He held many jobs after his return, from baker to truck driver, before settling in Shelby, MT. where he met his life partner, Margret Stratman. They married on April 16, 1949.
In 1963, Earl moved his family to Great Falls where he started Earl E. Foss Trucking. He was a hard worker his whole life before retiring in 2004. Earl found great pleasure in going on golfing outing with his friends and family.
Earl is survived by his children, E. Richard Foss of Yuma, AZ, Vicky (Dave) Meyer of Hobson, MT, Greg (Wanda) Foss, Steve Foss, and Bruce Foss, all of Great Falls; sisters, Harriet Brodbrooks of Malta, MT, Leah Miller of Stevensville, MT, and Ann (Bill) Moran of Bozeman, MT; grandchildren, Chad (Miche Jarvey) Foss, Michelle (Toby) Cahall, Jeff Foss, Jacob Foss, Buck (Deana) Meyer, and Melissa Meyer; great-grandchildren, Isabelle Cahall, Brydon Cahall, and Samara Rogers; and great-great-grandchildren, Billy Wayne Rogers, Anna Mae Rogers, and Nora June Rogers.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Ann and Peder Foss; three brothers, Art, Clarence, and Harvey; three sisters, Myrtle, Evelyn, and Florence; half-sister, Margarite; one grandchild, Lance Leifer; and his wife of fifty-three years, Margret.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, a private family memorial service will be held at O'Connor Memorial Chapel at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020. A video of the service will be posted for public viewing on Earl's obituary page on the Schnider Funeral Home website. To watch the video (not live-streamed) or share condolences for the family online, please visit www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.