Earl Lee Jr.
Great Falls - Earl L. "Bud" Lee, 88, of Great Falls, passed away Tuesday October 29, 2019 in the care of Peace Hospice. At Bud's request there are no services. He can be visited at the Hillcrest Lawn Memorial.
Earl L. Lee was born March 13, 1931 to Earl L. Lee Sr. and Mabel E. Walsh Lee in Great Falls, MT. Bud entered the U.S. Navy in February of 1949 and served during the Korean War being stationed in Sasebo, Japan. After leaving the service he went on to work at Marvin Maytag, Andy's Inc., and last position was Parts Manager at Eklund's Appliance.
Bud spent is youth playing hockey. Two notable years for him are as part of the 1946 All Star Hockey team at Paris Gibson then after his military service, Bud joined the Great Falls Americans hockey team for the 1953 season. That team went on to win the national 1954 national championship. He loved problem solving spending his time with Sudoku puzzles, creating scale models of airplanes that he would fly himself as a member of the Big Sky RC Modelers Club, and would build everything from circuit boards to ship replicas. He also processed black and white photos in his own personal lab. He was also a very good ballroom dancer. An avid outdoorsman, Bud took every opportunity to go big game hunting and fishing. He made many good memories through the years building family cabins near Craig, MT with Norton Schuff and his family.
Those who preceded him in death include his parents; his sister, Alice Loomis and brother, Ron Lee.
Survivors include daughter, Jenny DeConinck (husband Rob) of Saint Petersburg, FL; son, Mark Lee of Las Vegas, NV; sisters, Betty O'Connell of Great Falls and Corinne Carter of Biloxi, MS; grandchildren, James DeConinck, Matthew DeConinck, Olivia Lee; and great-grandchild, Celine DeConinck.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Bud's name to Great Falls Peace Hospice.
Condolences maybe shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019