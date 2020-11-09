1/1
Earnest LeRoy "Earnie" Evenhus
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earnest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earnest "Earnie" LeRoy Evenhus

Great Falls - Earnest "Earnie" LeRoy Evenhus, 85, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. Earnest was born in Maddock, North Dakota, to Albin S. and Stella J. (Hellesvig) Evenhus. Earnie graduated high school in Maddock, and then enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was a rifle sharpshooter who attained the rank of E4, Specialist 4th Class. He served in Korea for 13 months with an honorable discharge on July 7, 1960. He then served in the reserves for another four years.

Earnie worked in home construction and eventually opened and operated his own business, Double E Construction, until becoming disabled from lung disease due to working with chemicals earlier in his career. He was a member of the Shriner's Horse Patrol. He was a Boy Scout leader who would take the boys on back pack trips in the Bob Marshall Wilderness. He took piano lessons with his daughters, and did wood carving and won ribbons in the Montana Wood Carvers Show. Earnie was also a fisherman, hunter, number one fan of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren's sports. Earnie was also known for wearing his suspenders and being a Trump supporter.

Earnie is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughters, Stella (Shawn) Carlson and Paula Evenhus-Neiffer; three step-children he helped raise while he was married to Ida Linn Beattie, Vickie Marko, Dick Beattie, and Steve Beattie; siblings, Jim Evenhus, Ken Evenhus, and Shirley Ann Evenhus; four grandchildren; and seven great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; several brothers; and great-grandson, James Allen Carlson.

There will be a memorial service with military honors at O'Connor Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schnider Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved