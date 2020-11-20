Ed "Bud" Klein
Ed "Bud" Klein passed away Nov 18 due to Covid-19 complications. Ed was born Dec 2,1945 in Kansas City MO to Dr Edward H and Ida V Clingan Klein. He attended schools in Shawnee Mission KS and Kansas State University. With degrees in milling science and mechanical engineering Ed worked for 30 years for General Mills. An avid sportsman Ed did skydiving cross country skiing white water kayaking spelunking hiking bicycling and many other activities. In later years he took up such things as quilting weaving and black powder shooting He and his wife Michele Tregemba enjoyed extensive traveling in their beloved Vixen motor home. She survives. Ed is also survived by his sister Susan (Nelson)Greenlund and his brother Larry (Dianne) Klein as well as nieces nephews and numerous friends. In respect for Ed's wishes he will be cremated and there will be no services. Memorials can be made to Faith Center Church or the charity of your choice
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.