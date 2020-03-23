Services
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edeltraud Kietzman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edeltraud "Trudy" Kietzman


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edeltraud "Trudy" Kietzman Obituary
Edeltraud "Trudy" Kietzman

Fairfield - A closed private family Funeral Service for Edeltraud "Trudy" Kietzman, 95, Fairfield, will be held this Friday, March 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home with Burial to follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery. The Funeral Service will be live broadcast from the Croxford website for the public. To share condolences with the family and to watch the service live, go to her obituary page at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edeltraud's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -