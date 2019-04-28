Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith (Lind) Graham

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edith (Lind) Graham Obituary
Edith (Lind) Graham

White Sulphur Springs - Edith (Lind) Graham of White Sulphur Springs, MT passed away on April 22, 2019 at Mountainview Medical Center in White Sulphur Springs. Cremation has taken place and services are May 3, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in White Sulphur Springs. For a full obituary or to share condolences or memories, please go to https://stevensonwilke.com/obit/obituaries/edith-graham-age-86-of-white-sulphur-springs/.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.