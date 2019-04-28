|
|
Edith (Lind) Graham
White Sulphur Springs - Edith (Lind) Graham of White Sulphur Springs, MT passed away on April 22, 2019 at Mountainview Medical Center in White Sulphur Springs. Cremation has taken place and services are May 3, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in White Sulphur Springs. For a full obituary or to share condolences or memories, please go to https://stevensonwilke.com/obit/obituaries/edith-graham-age-86-of-white-sulphur-springs/.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019