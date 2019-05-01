|
Edith "Lenora" Sand
Fairfield - Edith "Lenora" Sand, 84, of Fairfield, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019. A Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, May 4, at Croxford Funeral Home, with a Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 at Croxford Funeral Home with Burial at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Fairfield.
Lenora was born on July 14, 1934 in Chattanooga, TN to William and Edith (Ezell) Posey. She spent her childhood years in Georgia, then moving to Arizona, where she met Vernon Sand in Phoenix. The two were married on October 1, 1977 and enjoyed 41 wonderful years together until Lenora's passing. Lenora worked as an electronics inspector, working for GE and Honeywell Electronics. She also worked as a cosmetologist.
The couple retired to Montana, where Lenora enjoyed painting, sewing, cake decorating, golf and making porcelain dolls for which she won numerous awards and honors.
Lenora leaves behind her husband, Vernon Sand; daughter, Paula (James) Hodson; step-son, Ryan (Tammy) Sand; step-daughter, Pam (Jeff) Dews; sister, Linda (Billy) Bowman; as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and loved ones.
Those who have preceded Lenora in death include her parents; sons, Gary Bradford, Jay Bradford; brothers, Robert Posey, Homer Posey, Don Posey; sister, Barbara Emerson.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 1, 2019