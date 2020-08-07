Edmond "Ed" White
Great Falls - Edmond "Ed" Ray White of Great Falls, MT joined his wife Alice on their wedding anniversary Wednesday, Aug 5, 2020. It took complications of Covid 19 to finally slow him down.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time this year when it will be possible for all of his friends to join together.
Ed was born on May 10, 1927, in Plentywood, MT to Ernest and Ernestine White. The youngest of 3 siblings, Ed graduated from high school in Havre, MT in 1945. He was immediately drafted; as WW II was still going on. He was stationed in South Korea until 1947. When he got out of the service he went to work for the Great Northern Railroad in Havre. He married the love of his life, Alice Trapp in 1950, and had two children. During his time on the railroad he transferred to Portland and Eugene, OR, then to San Francisco. Ed led an active life working at the railroad, bartending at Littles Lanes, as well as the president of the local union BRAC. People remember him as the best bartender from Littles. He finished his career in Great Falls MT as a clerk and the president of the local union BRAC in 1987. After retiring Ed went to work driving for Big Sky Bus Lines and worked there for over 20 years.
He spent part of his youth playing the saxophone and clarinet in a Dixieland band, and in later years he was known to jam a few times with his son-in-law's rock bands. Ed loved bowling and had a 300 game when he was 60 years old. Many entertaining stories can be shared about excursions on bowling and golf tournaments. He played golf every day until he was 89 years old with one hole- in-one to his credit. Whenever he golfed in the state senior's tournaments he easily outpaced the rest of the golfers in his age bracket. After golf, he was known by many to spend Happy Hour at the Do Bar, where he had his own special seat, with a never-ending supply of chocolate given to him by the staff. When Ed could no longer drive, Doug from the Do Bar was kind enough to pick him up at home so he could still get out
Survivors include his children, Don White and Charli White of Great Falls; 5 grandchildren, Heather Zindt, Robin Murphy, and Michael, Clarissa, and Charlie White; 3 great-grandchildren, Elias Link, Christopher, and Jon Murphy. Ed was like a second dad to Don's lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice; parents; and sisters, Daphne and Cecilia.
In his twilight years, Ed would be at Riverside baseball park watching Christopher's baseball games and down at Littles Lanes to take in the youth bowling. The smiling, happy kids on Chris's team brought big smiles to Grandpa White.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com
