1/1
Edmond "Ed" White
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edmond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edmond "Ed" White

Great Falls - Edmond "Ed" Ray White of Great Falls, MT joined his wife Alice on their wedding anniversary Wednesday, Aug 5, 2020. It took complications of Covid 19 to finally slow him down.

A celebration of life will be held at a later time this year when it will be possible for all of his friends to join together.

Ed was born on May 10, 1927, in Plentywood, MT to Ernest and Ernestine White. The youngest of 3 siblings, Ed graduated from high school in Havre, MT in 1945. He was immediately drafted; as WW II was still going on. He was stationed in South Korea until 1947. When he got out of the service he went to work for the Great Northern Railroad in Havre. He married the love of his life, Alice Trapp in 1950, and had two children. During his time on the railroad he transferred to Portland and Eugene, OR, then to San Francisco. Ed led an active life working at the railroad, bartending at Littles Lanes, as well as the president of the local union BRAC. People remember him as the best bartender from Littles. He finished his career in Great Falls MT as a clerk and the president of the local union BRAC in 1987. After retiring Ed went to work driving for Big Sky Bus Lines and worked there for over 20 years.

He spent part of his youth playing the saxophone and clarinet in a Dixieland band, and in later years he was known to jam a few times with his son-in-law's rock bands. Ed loved bowling and had a 300 game when he was 60 years old. Many entertaining stories can be shared about excursions on bowling and golf tournaments. He played golf every day until he was 89 years old with one hole- in-one to his credit. Whenever he golfed in the state senior's tournaments he easily outpaced the rest of the golfers in his age bracket. After golf, he was known by many to spend Happy Hour at the Do Bar, where he had his own special seat, with a never-ending supply of chocolate given to him by the staff. When Ed could no longer drive, Doug from the Do Bar was kind enough to pick him up at home so he could still get out

Survivors include his children, Don White and Charli White of Great Falls; 5 grandchildren, Heather Zindt, Robin Murphy, and Michael, Clarissa, and Charlie White; 3 great-grandchildren, Elias Link, Christopher, and Jon Murphy. Ed was like a second dad to Don's lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice; parents; and sisters, Daphne and Cecilia.

In his twilight years, Ed would be at Riverside baseball park watching Christopher's baseball games and down at Littles Lanes to take in the youth bowling. The smiling, happy kids on Chris's team brought big smiles to Grandpa White.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved