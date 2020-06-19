Edmund F. Sisko Jr.
Great Falls - Ed Sisko, 73, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020 in Great Falls. A Service in his honor will take place Monday, June, 22nd at 10:00 AM in the Rose Room Chapel of Croxford Funeral Home.
He was born on June 13, 1947 in Greensburg, Pennsylvania to Edmund F. Sisko Sr. and Mary Ann Sisko, and was raised in Manor, Pennsylvania with his younger brother, Bob. He graduated from Hempfield High School in 1965, and enlisted in the Air Force, where he was a Military Policeman. After serving in Ankara, Turkey, Ed was relocated to Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls. It was in Great Falls that he met the love of his life, Connie, and her young son, Scott. Ed and Connie were married on May 10, 1971 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and moved back to Greensburg for a time before re-settling permanently in the Great Falls area, where they had a daughter, Heather. Ed enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing with Connie.
After his military career ended, Ed worked for many years as a warehouse superintendent for Buttrey Foods. He also worked at the Coca-Cola Bottling Plant, Home Depot, and most recently Securitas.
Ed was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Penguins, and enjoyed watching games with his family. The most important thing in his life was spending time with his family.
Ed is survived by his wife of 49 years, Connie; his son, Scott (Dani) Seaton of Phoenix, Arizona; his daughter, Heather (Michael) Kubas of Great Falls; grandkids, Garrett and Tyler Seaton, and Christopher & Ainsley Kubas; his mother, Mary Ann Sisko, of Greensburg, Pennsylvania; and his brother, Robert (Barb) Sisko, of Irwin, Pennsylvania. His father, Ed Sr., preceded him in death.
To share condolences with the family visit www.croxfordfuneralhome.com.
Great Falls - Ed Sisko, 73, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020 in Great Falls. A Service in his honor will take place Monday, June, 22nd at 10:00 AM in the Rose Room Chapel of Croxford Funeral Home.
He was born on June 13, 1947 in Greensburg, Pennsylvania to Edmund F. Sisko Sr. and Mary Ann Sisko, and was raised in Manor, Pennsylvania with his younger brother, Bob. He graduated from Hempfield High School in 1965, and enlisted in the Air Force, where he was a Military Policeman. After serving in Ankara, Turkey, Ed was relocated to Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls. It was in Great Falls that he met the love of his life, Connie, and her young son, Scott. Ed and Connie were married on May 10, 1971 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and moved back to Greensburg for a time before re-settling permanently in the Great Falls area, where they had a daughter, Heather. Ed enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing with Connie.
After his military career ended, Ed worked for many years as a warehouse superintendent for Buttrey Foods. He also worked at the Coca-Cola Bottling Plant, Home Depot, and most recently Securitas.
Ed was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Penguins, and enjoyed watching games with his family. The most important thing in his life was spending time with his family.
Ed is survived by his wife of 49 years, Connie; his son, Scott (Dani) Seaton of Phoenix, Arizona; his daughter, Heather (Michael) Kubas of Great Falls; grandkids, Garrett and Tyler Seaton, and Christopher & Ainsley Kubas; his mother, Mary Ann Sisko, of Greensburg, Pennsylvania; and his brother, Robert (Barb) Sisko, of Irwin, Pennsylvania. His father, Ed Sr., preceded him in death.
To share condolences with the family visit www.croxfordfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.