Edmund R. Somerfeld
Power - Edmund "Ed" Reinhold Somerfeld, born on January 18, 1937 in Great Falls, passed away on February 29, 2020. Ed was the eldest son of Alfred and Adelgunda (Neumann) Somerfeld. He attended school in Power, MT and graduated in 1955. After graduation he joined the Montana Air National Guard and received an honorable discharge.
Ed was a farmer in the Power area all his life. An ever-faithful son, he stayed at the home place taking care of his mother after his father died in 1962. He was an innovator and enjoyed experimenting with all aspects of the farming operation. He worked with many varieties of wheat and would clean and bag it for sale to individuals wanting to grind their own flour. Ed had a very sharp mind for all things mechanical and could figure out how to fix just about anything, even if it wasn't broken. He was a very friendly, sociable and outgoing individual whom always looked forward to engaging in conversation. He was an active participant in the county wide farming community.
Ed had a life-long commitment monitoring the weather and reporting daily readings to the National Weather Service. He was recognized on numerous occasions during his years of service.
Ed was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Power and attended services there for his entire life. He sang in the choir and held various positions during his years of attendance. Ed was also a long-time member of the Lutheran Laymen's League.
Ed is survived by his sister, Gloria Creek of Floweree; sister-in-law, Edna Somerfeld of Power; nephews, Daryl (Kathy) Creek, Allen (Ann) Creek, Gary (Tami) Creek, Erik Somerfeld, Todd Somerfeld and Lance (Kayla) Somerfeld. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Adelgunda Somerfeld and brother, Leo Somerfeld.
A Memorial Service and Luncheon will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Power on Friday, March 6, at 11:00 am with Public Viewing being held the hour prior. Committal with Military Honors will take place at Highland Cemetery directly following the luncheon.
Memorials in his name may be presented to Zion Lutheran Church, 302 Teton Ave, Power, MT 59468 or the Lutheran Hour by calling 1-800-876-9880.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020