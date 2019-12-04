|
Edna L. Renville
Great Falls - Edna (LaRoque) Renville, 95, of Great Falls, our beloved Grandma, returned to Heaven on Friday, November 29, 2019.
Viewing will be Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at O'Connor Memorial Chapel. A Rosary/vigil service will be held Friday, December 6, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at O'Connor Memorial Chapel. Funeral Mass will be at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, 2101 26th Street South.
Edna was born January 11, 1924, in Trenton, ND, to Andrew and Delia (Jeannotte) LaRoque. She was raised on the family homestead in Bainville, MT.
On May 17, 1943, she married William A. (Bill) Renville. They had one daughter, Phyllis Conley. They also adopted and raised two grandchildren, Sharon Borinski and Dan Wick, as their own children. Grandma and Papa were married for 68 years when Papa passed away in 2011.
Grandma loved to brag that we had five living generations twice in a row. The first time was with her mother as the oldest generation. The second time she was the oldest generation.
She is survived by daughter, Phyllis Conley of Ogden; granddaughter/daughter, Sharon Borinski of Helena; grandson/son, Dan (Amber) Wick of Meridian, ID; grandsons, Clyde (Karen) Conley and Billy (Brooke) Conley of UT; granddaughters, Rosemarie (Juan) Haro and Amy Conley of Ogden; great-grandchildren, Nicole (Brandon) Duryea, Michael (Jade) Borinski, Zachary and Joshua Wick, Caleb, Paige, Braxton and Addyson Conley, Jessica, Selena, Vanessa and Tiago Haro, Justin, Antonio and Andrew Tafoya, Kianna and Kaylanni Campbell; great-great-grandchildren, Aspen, Austin and Brecken Duryea and Zoey, Riddik and Dehlia Borinski; sister, Marie Granbois of Great Falls; brother, Eugene LaRoque of Great Falls; numerous nieces, nephews and friends across Montana and North Dakota who were all very special to her. Please forgive us if your name was not mentioned. It is not intentional; there are just so many.
Grandma was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and three brothers, Wilbur, John and Arthur (Art) LaRoque.
