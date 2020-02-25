|
Edna "Mickey" Larsen
Edna Irene Lund Larsen, known to many as "Mickey" or "Nanny" passed away February 23, 2020. Mickey was born on September 11, 1922 as one of ten children to Norwegian immigrants Martin and Rachel Lund. She grew up on the family farm near Stady, North Dakota. After graduation she moved to Great Falls to help with the war effort.
After WWII, Mickey remained in Great Falls. On a weekend trip to Geraldine, she met a local farmer named Jim Larsen. Jim and Mickey were married on September 28, 1947. They made their home in Geraldine at the homestead of Jim's uncle. Both spent countless hours making it into a place to raise a family. They would live there together for nearly 70 years.
The couple had three children, and Mickey was active in the community with the Auxiliary, United Methodist Church, and other local organizations and events. After retiring, Jim and Mickey remained at their home outside of Geraldine. They loved going south for vacation and reveled in watching their grandchildren grow and had an endless supply of Cheetos, M&Ms and freshly baked bread whenever they came to visit.
Mickey spent the last few years of her life in Gillette, Wyoming. "Nanny" is survived by daughter Joleen (Jim) Jones, son Marshall (Debi) Larsen, eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, her brother Lloyd and many others in the extended Lund family. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jim, daughter Bonnie, her parents and eight siblings.
A date for a memorial service in Geraldine has yet to be set. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a Geraldine organization of your choosing.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020