Edward A. Goodan


1935 - 2019
Edward A. Goodan Obituary
Edward A. Goodan

Shelby - Edward A. Goodan, 83, died September 3, 2019 in Shelby. He was born December 28, 1935, in Lewistown, Montana to Albert and Alice (Combs) Goodan of Kolin, MT. He grew up on the family farm/ranch there. He went to grade school in Kolin, high school in Moccasin, and "Montana State College" (Bozeman). He taught math and science in 1958 in Belt, MT, moved to Stevensville in 1962, and finished his teaching career in Shelby, MT (1969-1997).

Ed met and married the love of his life, Katherinette Malone, in 1961. They had three children, Gary, Elaine and Anita. He is survived by his wife, Katherinette, son Gary (Veronica) of Shelby, MT; daughters Elaine (Brian) Gutcher of Loveland, CO; and Anita Goodan of Knox, IN; his brother Harold; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Frances Wiley, and two brothers, David and Dale.

At Ed's request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to your church or in his name.

Condolences can be made to Ed's memorial page at www.asperfh.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 6, 2019
