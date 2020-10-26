Edward Hawthorne



Billings - Edward Hawthorne (77) passed away October 18th in a Billings hospital. Ed was born to Royal and Hertha Hawthorne on September 15, 1943 in La Crescenta, California. With the end of WWII, the family (Royal, Hertha, older sister Donna, and Ed) returned to Fairfield, Montana where they settled on the Greenfield Bench. Ed grew up fast helping his dad milk cows twice a day, irrigate, stack hay bales and harvest grain crops. His best stories from growing up always started with, "This one time, Grandpa, Uncle Gordy, and I..." He graduated from Fairfield High School in 1961 and moved to Billings where he began working as a lineman with the Montana Power Company.



Ed met Sue Ann Schanz in Billings and they were married in June 1964. Shortly after, Ed was drafted into the United States Army and after boot camp was off to Vietnam. After that, Ed returned to work as a lineman until 1976 when Ed and Sue moved to their family ranch north of Ryegate, Montana where they raised their daughters, Wende and Lori. He always called his girls his proudest accomplishments.



Ed and Sue then moved to the Billings area, where Ed resumed his career as a lineman. He was a proud lifetime member of the IBEW, ultimately earning his 55-year pin.



Ed was an active member of the churches they attended. Ed and Sue often traveled to watch their grandchildren, Taylor, Alysa and Courtney, participate in their extra-curricular and academic endeavors as well. His favorite trips were the ones to Ogden to see Lori and Craig and the ones to Great Falls to spend time with Wende, Taylor, Alysa and Courtney. Ed and Sue retired on land outside of Billings.



Ed is preceded in death by his parents, Royal and Hertha Hawthorne; brother-in-law, Dennis Schanz; son-in-law Neil Curry; and many favorite aunts, uncles, and cousins.



He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sue Ann; daughters Wende (Mike Ochs) Curry and Lori (Craig) Schlichting; grandchildren Taylor, Alysa, and Courtney Curry; sister Donna (Allen) Bundtrock; nephew Daryn (Kandi) Bundtrock; niece Staci (Russ) de Ment; and nephew Travis (Jean) Schanz.



Ed did not want a service to be held. In lieu of flowers to the family, please send a donation to the Curry Kids College Fund, c/o Wende Curry, 213 Glenwood Court, Great Fall, MT 59405.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store