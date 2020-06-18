Edward Lemieux
Mass for Edward Lemieux, 89, will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, June 20 at the Little Flower Parish in Browning. Ed passed away on April 13 in Great Falls. A Korean War veteran, he will be receiving his Military Honors at this time.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.