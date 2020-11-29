Edward Otto Noble



Edward Otto Noble, golfer and skier extraordinaire, left this earth on November 5, 2020 to be rejoined with his wife Nancy Jean Noble. They had waited a long time.



Ed was born on April 23, 1935 to Robert B Noble II and Maddell Jenkins Noble in Great Falls and grew up helping with the family grocery store. He was a natural born golfer and together with his brother Bob won many tournaments. At the age of twelve, Ed was already a favorite caddy at the Meadow Lark County Club. He won several High School State Championships, two State Amateur Championships and a couple Oldsmobile Classic Championship which took him to Hawaii .It is rumored that he may have even won some money on the golf course.



Ed joined the Army in 1957 and was stationed at Fort Hood in Texas working on our nuclear defense systems when he met and later married Clara Williams. Ed and Clara moved to Great Falls after the birth of their first son, Steven in 1958. Their second son, Baron was born in Great Falls in 1959. Ed and Clara later separated but both remained in Great Falls for many years.



Ed loved to ski. His voice could be heard "YOHOHO"ing through powder and trees. It was said that there was not a tree on the mountain that did not fear Ed Noble. He had hit a few over the years!



In 1983 Ed married Nancy Myers and started new chapter in his life. Together they skied, fished, golfed, traveled the world and built houses. Nancy was as strong and determined as Ed and he loved her with all his heart.



Ed is survived by his son Baron, sisters Linda and Cheryl, grandchildren Emily, Joey and Jake and numerous nieces and nephews.



Ed was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Bob and Jerry and his wife Nancy.



At Ed's request, there will be no funeral service but the family will get together at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Ed suggests you save your money.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store