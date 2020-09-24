Edward Paul Bucko, Sr.
Great Falls - Edward P. Bucko, Sr., was born in Illinois on August 15, 1914, to Angela (Epstein) Bucko and Paul Bucko.
They moved to Big Sandy, Montana in 1917, and Stockett, MT in 1920 before buying a home in Great Falls in 1923. Being the only son, he was considered old enough to do man's work even though he was not quite 10. He was a very talented musician from an early age.
After graduation in 1935, Ed took a job with a traveling show from California and met Lawrence Welk. He and his band members were on their way to Nashville when tragedy hit. The bandwagon overturned and burned all their instruments and belongings. They were very lucky to be alive.
Ed had to return to Great Falls. He got a job at the Smelter and learned the trade of foundry casting and mold making. The draft started in October of 1940 and he enlisted right away. He helped start the St. Louis-Jefferson Barrack Military Band. Andre Kostelanetz took interest in Ed and they made a couple of records albums together. When Pearl Harbor hit he transferred to Kirtland AFB in Albuquerque, NM. It was a bomb training station for B-17 and B-24 Aircraft. Ed also served in the Military graveyard services.
He was married to Ardis Randall in 1941. From that union came 2 sons, Randall and Edward, Jr. and a daughter, Paula Jean. Randy and Ed Jr. grew to men, but he lost his daughter at only 3 months. Ed taught his boys the importance of the military. Both men were in the service during the Vietnam War.
In 1943 Ed tested for and was accepted into a research lab with the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics in Langley, VA. When the war was over, he longed to get home. He received his honorable discharge at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington, DC.
He and his family returned to Great Falls and he returned to his job at the smelter. Things had changed at the smelter while he was away and Ed decided it was time he branched out on his own. He started a very successful construction company. He was working so many hours that he was not able to spend the family time everyone needed. He and Ardis divorced.
He was not only an accomplished musician, but he was also a brilliant inventor. He had 6 registered patents and many more that were never registered. In 1977 he was a member and president of the Associated Inventors of Montana.
Ed worked for Remington Arms and was treated well, but decided to do something different. He quit his job and bought a commercial building that needed development. About this time, he was approached by an insurance company with a proposition he couldn't pass up. In 1964 and 1965 he was top salesman in Montana and one of the top 10 out of 100 in the US.
Ed moved to Helena and held a state job with the Board of Institutions. He bought a warehouse and set up a specialty workshop in his off hours. He met his second wife Edith. They spent a lot of time visiting until they made their relationship permanent.
He and Edith moved to Twin Bridges and Ed built them a house, with an attached green house and winery. Due to Edith's health issues they moved back to Great Falls. In 1996 Edith passed away and Ed went back to his love of music. He had an extensive violin collection and loved to teach kids the violin for free.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Tillie and Irene; both wives, Ardis (1972) and Edith (1996); daughter, Paula Jean (1947); son, Randall P. (1983); son, Edward P. (2017); grandson, Russell (Roxanne) Bucko; and great-grandson, Jonathon Love.
Survivors are grandson, Randall (Brett) Bucko; granddaughter, Sherrie Bucko Meeks; grandson, Robert (Curtis) Bucko, all of Texas; 7 great-grandchildren, Robert, Blain, Randall, Dana, Kimberly, Christopher, Loren and his sister, Keeley; and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Tuesday, September 29 at 11:00 a.m. at Highland Cemetery. No flowers or gifts please. You may make a donation in Ed's honor to the charity of your choice
