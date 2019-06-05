|
|
Edward W. Lingo
Great Falls - Edward W. Lingo "Jack", 84, born in Spokane, WA passed away peacefully on April 26, 2019. He was born on November 25, 1934 to Joseph H. and Blanch Lingo.
Edward moved to Great Falls in 1952 and retired from Burlington Northern Railroad 43 years later.
He married Joyce M. Sifers in 1957 and together they had three children, Edwin J., Todd J., and Calvin J. Lingo.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joyce; son, Jeff Lingo; brother, Calvin "Skip" Lingo; and life partner, Judy Reid.
He is survived by his two sisters, Jordan Florea and Charlotte Morse; sons, Edwin (Theresa) Lingo and Todd (Sharon) Lingo; step-daughter, Sally Reid; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on June 8, 2019 at Highland Cemetery with a get-together to follow.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 5, 2019