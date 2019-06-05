Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:30 PM
Highland Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Lingo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward W. Lingo


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward W. Lingo Obituary
Edward W. Lingo

Great Falls - Edward W. Lingo "Jack", 84, born in Spokane, WA passed away peacefully on April 26, 2019. He was born on November 25, 1934 to Joseph H. and Blanch Lingo.

Edward moved to Great Falls in 1952 and retired from Burlington Northern Railroad 43 years later.

He married Joyce M. Sifers in 1957 and together they had three children, Edwin J., Todd J., and Calvin J. Lingo.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joyce; son, Jeff Lingo; brother, Calvin "Skip" Lingo; and life partner, Judy Reid.

He is survived by his two sisters, Jordan Florea and Charlotte Morse; sons, Edwin (Theresa) Lingo and Todd (Sharon) Lingo; step-daughter, Sally Reid; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on June 8, 2019 at Highland Cemetery with a get-together to follow.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schnider Funeral Home
Download Now