Edwin H. Grinder
Great Falls - Edwin Henry Grinder was born to William and Anna (Ploesser) Grinder on the family ranch south of Buffalo, Wyoming on December 12, 1934. A few years later they moved to Boulder, Wyoming where Edwin began his education in a one-room log schoolhouse. He graduated from Pinedale High School in 1953 and made plans to attend Black Hills Teachers College (BHTC) in Spearfish, South Dakota in the fall. However, his college career was interrupted in early November when he suffered a broken back in an automobile accident. After a long recovery, he returned to BHTC for a few semesters. Edwin met his future wife Linda Ellis while attending Powell Community College in Powell, Wyoming, and they were married on August 24, 1958.
After their wedding, they moved to Pinedale where Edwin worked as a business administrator for the US Forest Service. His career with the Forest Service necessitated moves to Kemmerer, Wyoming and Council, Idaho. In Council, Edwin met Jesus through the ministry of Rev. J.B. Greer, and his life was transformed. After being baptized on April 16, 1967, Edwin became actively involved in church. Over the ensuing years, he became a founding member of the Council Bible Church, and by the early 1970s he felt a call to full time ministry. In response to that call, he enrolled at Montana Institute of the Bible and moved his growing family to Montana. In 1977, Edwin received his bachelor's degree in Biblical Studies and served for several years as the college's business manager. He then returned to the Forest Service working at ranger stations in Seeley Lake, Montana, Lolo Pass, and Potlatch, Idaho.
In 1986, Edwin joined Rocky Mountain Bible Mission and became the pastor of Lima Community Church in Lima, Montana. During his time with RMBM, he also pastored churches in Kemmerer, Wyoming and Cascade, Montana before becoming a pastor-at-large for RMBM. Edwin loved being a pastor. He enjoyed preaching, sharing the gospel, and fellowshipping with believers. He also liked potlucks! Singing was one of his favorite things. He especially enjoyed singing hymns in church. His joyful noise to the Lord was of the thunderous, occasionally off-key variety. After leaving Cascade, Edwin joined the Great Falls Rescue Mission as its business manager and worked there until his retirement. Edwin and Linda recently moved to Billings, Montana and made their home there until he went home to be with his Savior on April 24, 2019 at the age of 84.
Edwin loved his wife of over 60 years and enjoyed spending time with his family — especially napping in a big comfortable chair with a sleeping grandbaby in his arms. His late-in-life pastoral career was the culmination of many years of prayer, study, and waiting on the Lord. He enthusiastically worked in the Awana program for children, looked forward to teaching adult Sunday School class every week, and led or actively participated in Bible Studies to the very end of his life. His weekly column Words of Faith, published in the Cascade Courier for many years, was an important source of inspiration and comfort for many Christians living in this area of rural Montana.
Edwin was preceded in death by his parents William and Anna Grinder; his son Jerry Clare Grinder; his infant sons Joel Lee and John Paul, and brothers-in-law Daniel Johnson, Keith Tibbets and Robert Carlson.
He is survived by his wife Linda; his sisters Miriam Carlson of Pinedale, WY and Glenna Johnson of Big Piney, WY; his children: daughter-in-law Janet Grinder Mengershausen of Cutbank, MT; Brian and wife Joyce of Cheney, WA; Trina Fry and husband Jonathan of Billings, MT; William and wife Julie of Cardwell, MT; Michael and wife Erika of Bozeman, MT; Elisabeth Newhall and husband Jim of Bozeman, MT; twenty-three grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on May 18th at Emmanuel Bible Church in Great Falls, MT at 10:00 am.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 9, 2019