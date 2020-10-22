1/1
Eileen Bradley
Eileen Bradley

Havre - Eileen Victoria Bradley, Kyénna 'iOaa (Prairie Chicken Woman), 81, passed away due to COVID at Northern Montana Care Center on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Due to the current situation, private family graveside services will be held at Star Hill Cemetery next to her late husband Herb. Holland & Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit Eileen's online memorial page and leave a message of condolence for her family at www.hollandbonine.com.

Eileen was born on January 9, 1939, in a teepee in Hays to Joe and Rose (Shortman) Black Crow, Sr. She was raised in Hays, and after her school years, married Herb Bradley. The couple had a son, and also served as foster parents to many other children. Eileen worked for several years, first for social services in the food assistance program, and then as a cook at the Templex for the elders. Herb passed away in 2001, and after that Eileen stayed home as a homemaker and cared for her home and grandchildren until she entered the Northern Montana Care Center in 2011.

Eileen enjoyed Pow Wows, prayer meetings with her friends from the Assembly of God, her wind chimes, and traveling. She was always up for going to rummage sales and shopping, and she adored her grandchildren. She knew all the old-time Gros Ventres, and worked with Theresa Lamebull.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herb Bradley; parents Joe and Rose Black Crow, Sr.; and siblings, "Wimpy" and Phyllis Shortman, "Punny" and Lois Black Crow, and Mary Bigby.

Eileen is survived by her son, V. Scott (Josephine) Bradley, Sr. of Missoula; six grandchildren, Scott Bradley, Jr., Darlena (Zachary Wagner) Bradley, Sterling (Miranda Crasco) White Cow, Lucky Bradley, Lacey (Moke Cliff) Bradley, and Sage Bradley; eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Joseph (Mary Agnes), Mark (Carlmelita), Gloria ("Squeak"), Nora, Philip (Sissy), and George Black Crow; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family and friends.






Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
