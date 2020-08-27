Eileen Connelly Lane



"We loved her so that we could not ask the Lord for even one more day on this earth..."



With great sadness we share the passing of our wonderful mother, Eileen Connelly Lane. She passed peacefully August 21, 2020, with her daughters Eileen Marie and Patti Jo by her side, knowing that dad was waiting for her, to once again hold her hand as they had for over 50 years. She passed just 4 days after what would have been their 57th Wedding Anniversary.



Eileen was the daughter of Pat and Florence Connelly, born March 26, 1936, in her childhood home in Butte, where she was raised with her late brothers, Jimmy and Chuck, in Dublin Gulch on "The Hill" of North Wyoming Street. She met her beloved husband Joe, while earning her teaching degree at Western. She always said, "Joe was the nicest man she'd ever met" and from that moment on they began building a beautiful life together. They were married on August 17, 1963, and made their home in Dillon. While Joe was, "the Banker" at Wells Fargo, Eileen devoted herself to raising Eileen Marie and Patti Jo and was a wonderful stay at home mother. Once their daughters were in grade school, Eileen worked as the hot lunch ticket lady at Parkview Elementary. They took such pride in their adorable, cozy home and enjoyed sharing it with everyone. All were welcome and it was sure to be decked out for every season. Eileen and Joe really knew how to throw a party! She always loved sharing her homemade Butte pasties, amazing stuffing and delicious roast dinners — served on a warm plate of course!



They really were the most exceptional couple. Joe treated Eileen to weekly bouquets of carnations, her favorite. Not a night passed without a kiss and a sweet goodnight. They were two of the most caring, compassionate people who filled not only their lives, but the lives of those around them with so much love and laughter.



Eileen was an incredible person who exemplified an unwavering love for her husband, family and friends. She was a wonderful combination of warmth and kindness and taught us all how to live and how to love unconditionally. She absolutely adored her life as a grandmother of 5 and recently a great-grandmother of 3, entertaining them with her Irish wit and sharing her beautiful singing voice. Singing the Lord's Prayer at both of her daughter's weddings.



She will forever be remembered by her loving family: Patti Jo & Tom Dean, grandchildren MacKellin & MacKenzie, of Great Falls. Eileen Marie & Jon Haugen, grandchildren Kaitlin & Taylor Ritchie, great-grandchildren, Harper & Daxton. Grandchildren Alyssa & Jeremy Tousignant, great-granddaughter Emma and Grandson Bryce Haugen, all of Fallon, Nevada.



Our parents demonstrated daily what a loving marriage and life could be, their example will remain the blueprint for our families as we move forward in this world. We are comforted knowing Eileen and Joe are together once again walking hand in hand into eternity.



Our family would like to extend a special thank you to her loving caregiver Delia, an angel, who helped our mother remain in Patti's home until her passing.



Services will be held, celebrating the wonderful life of our sweet mother, Summer of 2021 in Dillon, Montana.



In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Peace Hospice, who provided exceptional care for our mother. In memory of Eileen Lane Peace Hospice of Montana 1101 26th St. S Great Falls, MT 59405.









