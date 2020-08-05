Eileen Torgerson
Great Falls - Eileen Torgerson, age 70, passed peacefully August 4, 2020 after a 20-year battle with her nemesis, pancreatic cancer. Peace Hospice House provided care in her last days, with family at her side. A Visitation for Eileen will be Friday, August 7th from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Croxford Funeral Home. Her Funeral Service will be held this Saturday, August 8th at 11:00 AM in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, her Funeral Service will be a Private family service. Although, it will be livestreamed for all to view. A link will be provided prior to the service in Eileen's obituary page at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
. Her Graveside Service will be held on Monday, August 10th at 6:00 PM at Mountain View Cemetery in Shelby, MT.
Eileen was born to Norman and Joyce Benjamin on Jan.29, 1950 in Conrad, MT. She was a confident, helpful little girl who proudly wore her red hair as a badge of courage. Her four siblings might have resisted her in charge manner from time to time, but FINALLY (eye roll) came to appreciate her wisdom and perspective of life. Not to say there wasn't discussion from time to time.
Eileen spent her early years in the Devon and Shelby Public Schools, and her higher education at Eastern Montana College in Billings. She started her degree in motherhood with the birth of twin boys, Aron and Brion, who brought real meaning to the term, house apes, their energetic escapades brought lots of exciting moments and stories to share. Next to come along was Lin, her animal loving, tender hearted teddy bear. He was followed by Kärin, the girl to bring her joy and a companion to share the fine art of shopping.
At 10 years of age, Eileen made her choice to follow Jesus, her Savior, allowing Christ to be Lord of her life. Much joy, comfort, wisdom and guidance enhanced her spirit as she gleaned and accepted His teachings in her life.
The school of hard knocks has been Eileen's portion over the last 20 years, fighting the cancer that would end her life. She was tough and resilient, never accepting no as an answer, but willing to try whatever form of medicine, traditional, holistic, or whatever seemed to help.
Eileen became a respected realtor in Bozeman, and in studying architecture, built her dream home, a beautiful house overlooking Bozeman and the Spanish Peaks. This dream house would be sold to pay for her ongoing battle with cancer, but nothing would dim her faith and trust in God.
Her passion in life bloomed with her grandchildren. Time and time again, she rallied to see one more birthday, one more graduation, just one more…. She was so proud of each one, sharing what they were doing and accomplishing, sharing with her their lives and love.
She had style; she had grace, and never missed an opportunity to stimulate the economy. Eileen had a love of life, never tiring of watching the ebb and flow of the ocean. She loved to experience new places and lands, especially sharing her spirit with those she knew and met with, as well as those she met along her journey. For 60 years, she has understood the importance of preparing for eternity, knowing a love and comfort that is incomprehensible.
Eileen is survived by her mother Joyce Benjamin, siblings Cecil and Alice Benjamin, Delmar and Linda Benjamin, Leslie and Ann Benjamin, Sylvia and Flint Moran
Her children: Aron and Regina Torgerson, Ethridge, MT. Brion and Tammy Torgerson, Great Falls, MT. Lin and Jenn Torgerson, Havre, MT. Kärin and Chad Williams, Joliet, MT; grandchildren, Zach, Aidan and Regan, Kody, Kyle, and Levi, Cade, Kaylee, Taylor, Emma and Taryn, Bryce, Brandon and Carter.
