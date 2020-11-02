Elaine M. Treis
Great Falls - Elaine M. Treis, 86, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Highgate Senior Living. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schnider Funeral Home. Per her request no services are planned. Elaine was born in Shell Lake, Wisconsin on October 10, 1934. She lived in Wisconsin until the age of 16. Then she moved to North Dakota where she was a school teacher. It was there where she met Martin.
Elaine and Martin were married in Golden Valley, North Dakota on December 21, 1952. Martin and Elaine owned Martins Service Center until their retirement in 2008. Elaine enjoyed traveling with Martin in their RV as well as sewing, knitting, and reading. She kept the grandchildren supplied with sweaters and afghans. Elaine also loved small dogs and always had one or two to keep her company.
Elaine is survived by her husband, Martin Treis; sisters, Edith Todd, Hazel Vodicka, Louella DeBoer, and Darlene Arnes; sons, Roger (Anita) Treis of Walla Walla, Washington, and Bruce (Bobbie) Treis of Great Falls; 5 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gordon Hartwig; and sister, Mary Roberts. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
.