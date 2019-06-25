|
Elaine Reeves
GREAT FALLS - Elaine Reeves, 92, a retired employee with the Department of Transportation, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019.
Per her request, no services are being planned. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Schnider Funeral Home.
Elaine was born on October 26, 1926, in Belt, MT to Gordon and Ann Somers. She graduated from Belt High School and worked for the Department of Transportation until her retirement.
She is survived by lots of cousins and her cat, Jupee.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 25, 2019