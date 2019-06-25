Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Elaine Reeves Obituary
Elaine Reeves

GREAT FALLS - Elaine Reeves, 92, a retired employee with the Department of Transportation, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Per her request, no services are being planned. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Schnider Funeral Home.

Elaine was born on October 26, 1926, in Belt, MT to Gordon and Ann Somers. She graduated from Belt High School and worked for the Department of Transportation until her retirement.

She is survived by lots of cousins and her cat, Jupee.

Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 25, 2019
