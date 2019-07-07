|
Eleanor May Casey
San Ramon, CA - May 30, 1930 - June 2, 2019
Eleanor passed away peacefully June 2nd 2019. Ele spent the first 26 years of her life in Great Falls, Montana, born to James H. Olds and Viola M. (Hodge) Olds. Here she graduated from Great Falls High and worked for J.C. Penny in accounting. As an avid figure skater, Ele was crowned Ice Frolics Ice Princess in 1949. When attending a high school football game her sophomore year, one player caught her eye! That player became the love of her life, William J. Casey (predeceased 1998) and were married in 1950. After moving several places from Great Falls in 1956, Bill and Ele eventually relocated to their current San Ramon Ca. home in 1972. Primarily a homemaker raising 3 children, Ele loved socializing in all her activities. Until the death of Viola in 1985, Ele spent at least one month a year with Bill and her 3 children, visiting her parents, aunts, uncles and cousins. After 1985, Ele and Bill would still come for reunions and visits, especially cousins Bonnie (Pfeifle) Raeth, Gloria (Young) Chessman, (Bill and Ele's flower girls), cousins Joanne (Olds) Brown and Donna (Olds) Herzog. She considered them some of her closest friends. Ele never forgot her friends and family from her hometown Great Falls, Montana. She is survived by her daughter Frances (Patricia), sons Brian (Judy), William (Linda), 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. A Mass and Celebration of Life will be held July 12th at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 2601 San Ramon Valley Blvd. San Ramon Ca.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 7, 2019