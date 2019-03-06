|
|
Elfriede B. Cook
GREAT FALLS - Elfriede Cook, 86, of Great Falls joined her family in Heaven on Friday, March 1, 2019. She had been staying at Benefis Senior Care after an illness in January.
She was born to Richard and Anna in Germany and was raised with her five siblings. She married William "Bill" Cook in 1947 and moved to the United States in 1948. She worked at a few places in Great Falls before finding her calling in Physical Therapy at the Deaconess Medical Center. She adopted the nickname "Cookie" to friends and coworkers. She retired in 1992 after 26 years of service.
Elfriede "Ellen" and William "Bill" enjoyed their Friday night dinners at various restaurants and their Saturday night dancing at the Moose Lodge.
She is survived by two sisters, Gertrude and Erika; daughters Ellen and Linda; six grandchildren, Jolinda (Mark), Janis (Rick), William (Wilea), Tina, Allen, and Angela (Roy); twelve great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel. Schnider Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019