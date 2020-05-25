|
|
Elias Hofer
Milford Colony - Elias P. Hofer, 65, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, May 23rd, 2020 due to failing health.
Elias was born September 13, 1954 to Peter and Sarah at Milford Colony. He married Clara Wipf on June 24, 1984 and enjoyed 36 years together. A Funeral Service will be held on May 27th, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Milford Colony with burial in the colony cemetery.
Elias was a chicken boss for 23 years. After retiring he still helped at the chicken and poultry barn up to his passing. He was a quiet person who loved to sing. In the evenings you could always hear him softly singing a hymn. His beloved daughter Laura preceded him in death a year ago. He never stopped missing her.
He is survived by his wife, Clara; Sons, Josh (Joni), Rick (Becky) of Milford Colony; daughters,
Annie (Tom) of Duncan Ranch, Melinda (Levi) of the New Miami Colony; Brothers, Peter Bob (Sara), Paul (Elizabeth); Sisters, Sara (Elias), Dorothy (Peter); Sister-in- Law, Elizabeth, and 9 Grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mom and dad, mother and father-in-law, brother Dan, and daughter Laura. Although we love you dearly, we have to let you go. Rest Peacefully until we meet again…
Published in Great Falls Tribune from May 25 to May 27, 2020