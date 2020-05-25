Services
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
12:00 PM
Milford Colony
Resources
More Obituaries for Elias Hofer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elias Hofer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elias Hofer Obituary
Elias Hofer

Milford Colony - Elias P. Hofer, 65, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, May 23rd, 2020 due to failing health.

Elias was born September 13, 1954 to Peter and Sarah at Milford Colony. He married Clara Wipf on June 24, 1984 and enjoyed 36 years together. A Funeral Service will be held on May 27th, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Milford Colony with burial in the colony cemetery.

Elias was a chicken boss for 23 years. After retiring he still helped at the chicken and poultry barn up to his passing. He was a quiet person who loved to sing. In the evenings you could always hear him softly singing a hymn. His beloved daughter Laura preceded him in death a year ago. He never stopped missing her.

He is survived by his wife, Clara; Sons, Josh (Joni), Rick (Becky) of Milford Colony; daughters,

Annie (Tom) of Duncan Ranch, Melinda (Levi) of the New Miami Colony; Brothers, Peter Bob (Sara), Paul (Elizabeth); Sisters, Sara (Elias), Dorothy (Peter); Sister-in- Law, Elizabeth, and 9 Grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mom and dad, mother and father-in-law, brother Dan, and daughter Laura. Although we love you dearly, we have to let you go. Rest Peacefully until we meet again…
Published in Great Falls Tribune from May 25 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elias's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -