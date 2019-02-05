|
Elita (Kim) Frances Connell
Great Falls - January 15, 1933 - January 30, 2019
Kim Connell was born on January 15, 1933 to Alice and Henry E Connell. she was raised in Great Falls, Montana and lived on the south side.
After marrying, she was devoted to raising her children Paula & Jacque. Kim had a beautiful voice, and thus spent many years as a professional singer and actress. She traveled with big bands and appeared in movies & television.
In her middle years, she returned home to care for her ailing father. She subsequently took over the care of the ancestral ranch. She also enjoyed an active role in the family horse racing business. Kim thrived in the company of her grandchildren during their extended stays at the ranch.
As a breeder and owner of several successful race horses, she transitioned to work as a paramutual at Hollywood Park, Santa Anita & Del Mar in her later years. During these years, she resided in Sherman Oaks with her granddaughter, Ashlee.
Kim died at 4:15pm on January 30, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona after suffering from an extended illness. Kim is survived by her daughter Paula Miles & son Jacque Willliams; her three grandchildren - Dwight & Kristopher Warren & Ashlee Miles. Kim also has five great-grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by five nieces & nephews from her siblings Pat & Henry Connell Jr, as well as her cousin Connie Jackson.
Kim will be fondly remembered for her humorous catch phrases and gracious generosity. Services to be held in Mesa, AZ, on Tuesday February 5, 2019 at 1:00pm. Internment will be at Highland Cemetery, Great Falls MT, at a future date.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Feb. 5, 2019