Services
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
The First Church of the Nazarene
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Bauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Ann Bauer


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Ann Bauer Obituary
Elizabeth Ann Bauer

Great Falls - Elizabeth Ann Bauer, 59, passed away on March 5, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family. A Memorial Service will be held on WEDNESDAY, March 11 at 11:00 AM at The First Church of the Nazarene with a reception to follow.

Beth was born on 3/18/1960 in Havre and raised by Anton and Joan (Miller) Steffani. She was brought up in Stockett and Great Falls. It was in Great Falls that she married the love of her life, Martin Bauer. The two would remain together for the next 40 joyous years until her untimely passing.

She was a member of the Christian Business Women After 5 Club and volunteered her time at the First Church of the Nazarene, helping with food distribution. While not spending time helping others she enjoyed beading.

Beth leaves behind her husband, Martin Bauer; mother, Joan Steffani; mother-in-law, Pat Bauer; sons, Nathan (Patti) Bauer, and Shaun Bauer; daughter, Christina (Eric) Wood; brother, Jim (Suzye) Birkoski; and six grandchildren.

Elizabeth goes on to join her father, Anton Steffani; father-in-law, Tom Bauer; brother-in-law, Marc Bauer.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Great Falls Rescue Mission, The First Church of The Nazarene, and Sletten Cancer Center.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -