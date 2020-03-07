|
Elizabeth Ann Bauer
Great Falls - Elizabeth Ann Bauer, 59, passed away on March 5, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family. A Memorial Service will be held on WEDNESDAY, March 11 at 11:00 AM at The First Church of the Nazarene with a reception to follow.
Beth was born on 3/18/1960 in Havre and raised by Anton and Joan (Miller) Steffani. She was brought up in Stockett and Great Falls. It was in Great Falls that she married the love of her life, Martin Bauer. The two would remain together for the next 40 joyous years until her untimely passing.
She was a member of the Christian Business Women After 5 Club and volunteered her time at the First Church of the Nazarene, helping with food distribution. While not spending time helping others she enjoyed beading.
Beth leaves behind her husband, Martin Bauer; mother, Joan Steffani; mother-in-law, Pat Bauer; sons, Nathan (Patti) Bauer, and Shaun Bauer; daughter, Christina (Eric) Wood; brother, Jim (Suzye) Birkoski; and six grandchildren.
Elizabeth goes on to join her father, Anton Steffani; father-in-law, Tom Bauer; brother-in-law, Marc Bauer.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Great Falls Rescue Mission, The First Church of The Nazarene, and Sletten Cancer Center.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2020