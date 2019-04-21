|
|
Elizabeth Clara Ryffel
Great Falls - Elizabeth Clara Ryffel was born in Fort Benton, MT on February 24, 1920 to Joseph and Elizabeth Baumgartner, joining two older brothers and a sister. She passed away on January 17, 2019 at the amazing age of 98.
The family moved to the Belt area in 1922, then the Monarch area in 1924. In 1944, family moved closer to Belt where Elizabeth resided and worked the ranch with her father and brothers until she and Henry Ryffel were married in 1958.
Two daughters, Linda and Marie, were born shortly thereafter. During the years following, she worked with Henry in G. Ryffel & Sons Hardware Store in Belt and helped with the Highwood farm and ranch.
Henry died unexpectedly in 1979 leaving Elizabeth and Henry's sister, Erna, to run the store until it was sold a year later.
She was active in the VFW auxiliary and was known as the "Poppy Lady" for a number of years. Elizabeth was a member of St. Mark's Catholic Church and the Belt Senior Citizens. She also enjoyed bowling and keeping a beautiful yard and garden as long as she was able. She was well known for making sauerkraut, baking pies and cakes using her own rendered lard, and challenging anyone to a good name of cribbage. She was an avid sports fan, keeping track of the Huskies, Mountaineers, Griz and the Cats. The radio got quite a workout during tournament season.
Having a love for all animals, cats held a special place in her heart. Smokey and Joey were with her until the day she had to leave her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband Henry; mother and father; sister, Mary; and brothers, Joe and Julius.
Elizabeth is survived by her daughters, Linda (Tim) Lewis and Marie (Jerry) Hoffmann; grandsons, Matthew (Kaycee) Lewis, Logan (Ann) Lewis; granddaughter, Kayla (Ricky) Hoffmann; 3 great grandchildren, Kinley, Ledger, Skylar and one on the way.
Her life will be celebrated on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00a.m. at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Belt with a vigil on April 26, 2019 at 7:00p.m. A burial will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery followed by a reception at the Belt Theatre on Saturday.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Pleasant View Cemetery or Belt ambulance.
Condolences for the family may be posted at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019