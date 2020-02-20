Services
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Elizabeth Lou "Betty" MacDonald

Elizabeth Lou "Betty" MacDonald Obituary
Elizabeth Lou "Betty" MacDonald

Cascade - Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Forest and Sadie See; brother John See; and husband, George MacDonald.

Betty is survived by her sister, Anna Katherine Walker; daughters, Doris, Debra, Sara, and Carmel; sons, Forest, Sam, and Waldo; many grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
