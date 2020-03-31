|
Elizabeth "Terry" Mongeon
Great Falls - On Thursday, March 26, 2020 we said a tearful goodbye to mom after a long and graceful decline from a stroke. She began her remarkable life on June 23, 1930 when she was born to Carl and Agnes Quanstrom; fourth of five children.
Elizabeth - Terry - Little Betty - Miss Betz, launched from her quiet Rhode Island upbringing, exploding into college life at the University of Rhode Island where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree and an offer of adventure from her Flyboy sweetheart Lee Allan Mongeon.
After their marriage at the Quonset Naval Air Station in July of 1953; the next 67 years began in England, traversed the USA multiple times, flew west to Asia, then back east, eventually touching down in the last best place…Montana. Along the way, Terry illuminated countless lives with her wisdom, grace, and humor. Her joy of food, art, travel, and time with friends was crowned by unconditional love for her family.
Terry's amazing grace was influenced by some unique experiences. She earned her private pilots license while her kids were in diapers. She spent an enlightening year in California's Haight Ashbury scene….then on to Japan. As man first stepped on the moon, Terry, along with two girlfriends toured Russia on the Trans-Siberian Railroad: a first for westerners. When Lee left Japan for war in Vietnam, Terry and the kids remained while Terry conducted tours all over the country with extraordinary creativity and very few Japanese words! Terry's lifetime ambition to create a spectacular dining experience led to The Dam Restaurant at Holter Lake Lodge….which our Dad described as our "families best adventure!"
Terry loved hearing everyone's life stories and challenges. She offered counsel, but always concluded with the reminder that this is "YOUR journey". Mom now flies away on her journey. It has been our privilege and honor to be her children. Journeys Mercies Mummy, we love you….Daylsie, Kimmie, Trecia.
Terry is survived by her son, Kim (Katy Archer) Mongeon of Snoqualmie Pass, WA; daughters, Dayl (Michael) Taylor of Craig, MT, Tracy (Paul) Crow of Poulsbo, WA; sisters, Dorothy Kraines, Patricia Brearley; and four grandchildren, Molly and Jenny Taylor, Spencer and Lucas Crow.
She was preceded in passing by her beloved husband Colonel Lee A. Mongeon.
Due to the current health situation, a Celebration of Life for Terry will be held at a later date. Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be made in Terry's name to organizations helping children with cancer, and to young adults with a passion to fly.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020