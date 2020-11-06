1/2
Elizabeth "Betty" Schwartz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Betty" Schwartz

Great Falls - Elizabeth "Betty" Schwartz, 88, passed away November 1, 2020. A memorial honoring Betty's life will be scheduled at a future date. Betty was born December 28, 1931 to Nicholas and Elizabeth Fondell in Dubuque Iowa. Betty met Jack Schwartz in Dubuque in 1951. They were married in December of 1952 and were together for 64 years. They raised six daughters and lived in Great Falls, MT; Apple Valley, MN; Bigfork, MT; and Green Valley, AZ. In 1952, Jack was stationed at Malmstrom AFB, thus beginning Jack & Betty's Montana adventures. The family spent many weekends camping, fishing, hunting and skiing. In 1979 Jack & Betty moved to Bigfork: establishing a nursery and a B&B. Betty enjoyed visiting with their guests over breakfast. In 1994 they left the cold and set up their second retirement in Arizona where they played tennis every day and met a whole new group of good friends. In their retirement years Jack and Betty traveled extensively, visiting 41 countries. They had a wonderful life and were happiest when they were together.

Betty was a marvelous cook and quilter. She made wonderful pies, particularly huckleberry. Her family members all have quilts that help them remember her skills. She was a warm and loving mother and grandmother. She loved babies and was an incredible help to her daughters as they became mothers. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

Betty is survived by her sisters, Eileen (Dean) Jewett and Sister Jeanie Fondell; sister-in-law, Jeanette Fondell; brother-in-law, Fr. William T. Schwartz; six daughters, Laura (Jim)Palagi, of Great Falls, MT, Mary (William) Hooks of Helena, MT, Barbara (Thomas) Hill of River Falls, WI, Katherine (Robert) Wheeler of Yachats, OR, Amy (David) Oclander of Helena, MT, and Julie (Scott) Evenson of Great Falls, MT; grandchildren, Gina (Nick) Moss, Daniel (Nicole) Palagi, Stephanie (Joey) Iverson, Brendan, John and Patrick Hooks, Brian and John (Britt) Hill, Jessica (Russ) Marcotte, Rachel (Jeff) Spears, Kierstin & Veronica Evenson, Matthew, Dawson and Evan Oclander; 11 great-grandchildren, Allie, Lucas, Jordan, Natalie, Jackson, Hailey, Lincoln, Jovie, Skylar, Graham & Parker; and many nieces and nephews and their families.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Schwartz; and grandson, Conor Patrick Hooks. Memorials are suggested to Holy Spirit Parish or Peace Hospice in Great Falls.

Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schnider Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved