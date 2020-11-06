Elizabeth "Betty" Schwartz
Great Falls - Elizabeth "Betty" Schwartz, 88, passed away November 1, 2020. A memorial honoring Betty's life will be scheduled at a future date. Betty was born December 28, 1931 to Nicholas and Elizabeth Fondell in Dubuque Iowa. Betty met Jack Schwartz in Dubuque in 1951. They were married in December of 1952 and were together for 64 years. They raised six daughters and lived in Great Falls, MT; Apple Valley, MN; Bigfork, MT; and Green Valley, AZ. In 1952, Jack was stationed at Malmstrom AFB, thus beginning Jack & Betty's Montana adventures. The family spent many weekends camping, fishing, hunting and skiing. In 1979 Jack & Betty moved to Bigfork: establishing a nursery and a B&B. Betty enjoyed visiting with their guests over breakfast. In 1994 they left the cold and set up their second retirement in Arizona where they played tennis every day and met a whole new group of good friends. In their retirement years Jack and Betty traveled extensively, visiting 41 countries. They had a wonderful life and were happiest when they were together.
Betty was a marvelous cook and quilter. She made wonderful pies, particularly huckleberry. Her family members all have quilts that help them remember her skills. She was a warm and loving mother and grandmother. She loved babies and was an incredible help to her daughters as they became mothers. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Betty is survived by her sisters, Eileen (Dean) Jewett and Sister Jeanie Fondell; sister-in-law, Jeanette Fondell; brother-in-law, Fr. William T. Schwartz; six daughters, Laura (Jim)Palagi, of Great Falls, MT, Mary (William) Hooks of Helena, MT, Barbara (Thomas) Hill of River Falls, WI, Katherine (Robert) Wheeler of Yachats, OR, Amy (David) Oclander of Helena, MT, and Julie (Scott) Evenson of Great Falls, MT; grandchildren, Gina (Nick) Moss, Daniel (Nicole) Palagi, Stephanie (Joey) Iverson, Brendan, John and Patrick Hooks, Brian and John (Britt) Hill, Jessica (Russ) Marcotte, Rachel (Jeff) Spears, Kierstin & Veronica Evenson, Matthew, Dawson and Evan Oclander; 11 great-grandchildren, Allie, Lucas, Jordan, Natalie, Jackson, Hailey, Lincoln, Jovie, Skylar, Graham & Parker; and many nieces and nephews and their families.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Schwartz; and grandson, Conor Patrick Hooks. Memorials are suggested to Holy Spirit Parish or Peace Hospice in Great Falls.
