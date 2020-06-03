Ella Mae Howard was born on March 22, 1947 to Oscar and Gladys Cain, in Miles City. She died on May 30, 2020 at Friendship Villa, in Miles City. She was the youngest of 5 children. She began her education in a one room school in Powder River County, attended school in Broadus for several years, and eventually graduated from high school in Miles City. With this sound foundation, she graduated with honors with a B.S. from Montana State University, in 1969, and earned Masters Degrees from both Washington State University and the University of Montana. She was an outstanding athlete. She was known for her prowess as a softball player. She won golf championships in Helena and Great Falls. She completed marathon races in New York, Chicago and Helena. During the Montana Centennial in 1989, she organized two relay runs across the state. She was a big MSU Bobcat fan and loved following the Washington Nationals baseball team. She was head of the quality control lab at the Meadow Gold Dairy, Great Falls and eventually became the Plant Manager. She was one of the few women in Dean Foods to hold this position. After a float trip though the "White Cliffs" of the Missouri River, she became fascinated with the Lewis and Clark Expedition. She authored a book entitled "Lewis and Clark in Central Montana" and served in leadership positions in local and national Lewis and Clark groups. She was proud of helping to organize a float trip through the White Cliffs with a group of students and teachers from Broadus High School. The last 15 years or so, she returned to the family ranch, near Home Creek Butte, in Powder River County. She improved the genetics of the Angus herd, established a schedule for rotating grazing in the pastures, and installed game friendly barbed wire fences. She relished the challenge of tending to newborn calves in the early spring. She is survived by her husband Michael, son Joe from Helena, sister Helen Cossitt from Billings, and several nephews and a niece. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Donald and Gene and a sister Carol. The family appreciates the care Ella Mae received from the nurses and staffs at both Holy Rosary Hospital and Friendship Villa in Miles City. She did not want a funeral service. Cremation has taken place under the supervision of Stevenson Funeral Home and the ashes will be returned to her ranch. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: stevensonandsons.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.