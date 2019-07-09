Services
Holland & Bonine Funeral Home
Ellis Carlyle Johnson Obituary
Ellis Carlyle Johnson

Havre - Ellis Carlyle Johnson, 92 of Havre passed away on June 26, 2019 at Northern Montana Care Center due to natural causes. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at First Lutheran Church of Havre. Memorials in Ellis' name may be made to the . Holland and Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with services and arrangements. Please visit Ellis' online memorial page and leave a message of condolence at www.hollandbonine.com.

Ellis was born on June 2, 1927 to Henry and Bernice Johnson in Cottonwood, MT. He was raised on the family farm north of Havre and attended school at a small schoolhouse nearby until the 8th grade. After school Ellis worked on the farm with his family. On November 29, 1951, Ellis enlisted in the United States Army and served as a Private First Class during the Korean War. Ellis was very proud of his service and would often tell stories of his time spent overseas. Upon returning to the farm Ellis met and married Judy Sarrels in 1976 and the couple had two children together, Tim and Belinda. The couple later divorced.

Ellis enjoyed life on the farm and kept plenty busy with all the work that accompanied farm life. He and his brother, Ford, grew wheat mainly but also raised cattle. They kept a garden for their own food and always had a dog and a few chickens around the farm. They would spend their days fixing equipment and fence and tending to and living off the land. Ellis and Ford were also very generous in giving their time and support to the Give Away House. It was a special cause for both of them.

Ellis was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Gerald, Hylas, James, Ford, Helen Wilkens, Twila Copeland and Ann Friesen, and mother of his children, Judy Sarrels.

He is survived by his children, Tim (Kristina) Sarrels and Belinda (Dale Maberry) Sarrels; grandchildren, Brooklynn Maberry, Katura (Ryan Pharris) Sarrels, Brandalyn (Ben Hilton) Healy, Santiago Sarrels, and Mateo Sarrels; great-grandchildren, Jayden Pharris, Shayne Healy, Alexzayvier Hilton and Benjamin Hilton; special nephew, Kevin (Lorraine) Johnson; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 9, 2019
